Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mom Over Evelyn Lozada Beef

Sunday night’s season premiere of Basketball Wives addressed many issues that viewers of the show didn’t even know existed.

One tidbit of drama that came to the surface was Jackie Christie‘s beef with returning star Evelyn Lozada. As you may recall, Jackie’s daughter Takari created a GoFundMe page where she asked patrons to donate money after her son was severely burned. Evelyn donated the entire $3,500 amount to Takari, which left a bad taste in Jackie’s mouth.

In the scene where Jackie confronted Evelyn, she claimed that she knew about Takari’s needs and she was taking care of it. But Takari tells a different story, tweeting:

But nobody found out about your grandsons injuries until a month after it happened… U were informed by your informant immediately after — Takari Lee (@TakariLee) April 18, 2017

Your response to tmz and the world was a month after his injuries … So before the world found out u knew and did what u felt was right — Takari Lee (@TakariLee) April 18, 2017

Besides @EvelynLozada did u check the very many other names that helped… We were just as much a stranger to them as we are to u.. #stopit — Takari Lee (@TakariLee) April 18, 2017

After Jackie claimed she took care of Takari for 27 years, she tweeted:

27 years… Where? Lol let me be quiet before I wake my kids up…. — Takari Lee (@TakariLee) April 18, 2017

She would have been just as mad if it was $3.50… That's the hurtful part ..why do u care so much someone helped me? She didn't harm me. — Takari Lee (@TakariLee) April 18, 2017

She even dragged Evelyn back in the drama:

Please believe @EvelynLozada if I would have had a mother to call at that time I would have called because Lord knows I needed one then… — Takari Lee (@TakariLee) April 18, 2017

I'm so sorry 😰 I can't even imagine. RT @TakariLee: Please believe @EvelynLozada if I would have had a … https://t.co/C76pSbEu4M — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) April 18, 2017

Jackie still insists that Takari’s claims about her being a bad mom are all lies. Catch Basketball Wives Sundays on VH1.