Breaking: Ex NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Prison

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying last week, has committed suicide in prison.

Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley at 3:05 a.m.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit, officials said.

He hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. He also tried to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Hernandez, and he was taken to UMASS Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m., according to Christopher M. Fallon, of the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating.

