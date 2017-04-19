Real 92.3's The Real Show

Real 92.3’s The Real Show

Photo by Real 92.3's The Real Show

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chris Brown Being Asked To Return $30K To Nightclub Following Punching Incident

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Real 92.3's The Real Show

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

The Tampa nightclub is asking Chris Brown to return the $30K for not fulfilling agreement.

Not only did Chris Brown find himself in a world of controversy & drama the other night when he punched a photographer at a nightclub in Tampa, but now he’s being asked to return his $30,000 he secured for allegedly breaking the agreement.

Club sources told TMZ that Chris was hired to perform for an hour but stayed only five minutes after getting into a brawl with the nightclub’s photographer (see here ICYMI). The club says Chris could have bounced and kept the money if he felt unsafe, but apparently he started the fight so he clearly couldn’t have been that scared.

Finish this story [here]

 

Chris Brown Being Asked To Return $30K To Nightclub Following Punching Incident

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos