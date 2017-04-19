Chris Brown Being Asked To Return $30K To Nightclub Following Punching Incident

Via | HotNewHipHop

Not only did Chris Brown find himself in a world of controversy & drama the other night when he punched a photographer at a nightclub in Tampa, but now he’s being asked to return his $30,000 he secured for allegedly breaking the agreement.

Club sources told TMZ that Chris was hired to perform for an hour but stayed only five minutes after getting into a brawl with the nightclub’s photographer (see here ICYMI). The club says Chris could have bounced and kept the money if he felt unsafe, but apparently he started the fight so he clearly couldn’t have been that scared.

