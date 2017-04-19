RSMS HOT SHEET: Pacers Hold Two rallies TODAY!

The Pacers say they will hold two fan rallies today in support of the team’s return home for Game 3 of their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday. The first rally will be held downtown at City Market at lunch time. The rally runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boomer will be in attendance and there will be games and prizes to be given away. A similar rally will be held in Nora at the Kroger from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food provided.

The Pacers play Game 3 Thursday night at 7 p.m. on TNT.

