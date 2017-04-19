RSMS HOT SHEET: 3 IPS HIGH SCHOOLS TO CLOSE

Last night, dozens of parents are learning more about the IPS task-force recommendation to close three high schools. However, no decision has been made about which schools to get rid of. IPS high schools are way under capacity. The district says closing a few will save $4 million, but some parents and neighborhood leaders argue communities will lose millions too. There are four more meetings scheduled in April and May for public discussion, with a possible fifth.

At some meetings, you may have to sign up ahead of time to speak. Check back on this story for a link to the sign-up page closer to the next meeting.

Meeting Schedule:

Wednesday, April 26

Glendale Library

6101 N. Keystone Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46220

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Monday, May 1

Ivy Tech Culinary Center

2820 N. Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN 46208

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 11

Zion Hope Baptist Church

5950 E 46th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46226

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Monday, May 15

Haughville Library

2121 W. Michigan St.

Indianapolis, IN 46222

6:00 – 8:00 pm

