Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Congrats! #SerenaWilliams is pregnant 😍. Details at magicbaltimore.com!

A post shared by Magic 95.9 Baltimore (@magicbaltimore) on

 

Looks like Serena Williams will be taking a break from sports to tend to her new family life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

The soon-to-be married, mommy-to-be Tennis star announced her pregnancy on Snapchat where she was pictured in a hot yellow bikini with a baby bump captioned, “20 weeks.”

SEE ALSO: Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her Wedding Dress On Instagram?

This is exciting news for Serena who’s set to marry her Reddit co-founder boo, Alexis Ohanian. The two announced their engagement last December.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” she wrote on Instagram. “To escort me to my very own ‘charming’ back to where our stars first collided/ And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And/I said yes.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It was just a week ago when she posted her bestie Kelly Rowland’s new book about motherhood. Who knew she had a little one baking in the oven!

Congrats to the lovely couple. See more photos below…


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

Powerful & Beautiful: Serena Williams’ Most Glamorous Moments

27 photos Launch gallery

Powerful & Beautiful: Serena Williams’ Most Glamorous Moments

Continue reading Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]

Powerful & Beautiful: Serena Williams’ Most Glamorous Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos