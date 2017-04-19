You Have To See Nicki Minaj’s Extremely Shady “No Frauds” Video

If you’ve been following Nicki Minaj‘s beef with Remy Ma, you’re in for a small treat.

As promised, the Young Money rapper delivered her “No Frauds” video this afternoon, which is her visual response to Remy Ma’s diss tracks “shETHER” and “Another One.” Nicki defends her crown alongside Drake, Lil Wayne, and a friend of Remy’s — Rah Ali.

Here’s a little background: Remy and Rah were Love & Hip Hop buddies, so when Nicki dropped Rah’s name in “No Frauds,” fans were surprised. In her verse, Nicki claimed she had damning photos of Remy and the accusation left people wondering if Rah Ali provided the pictures. Nicki rapped, “Sheneneh, you a fraud committin’ perjury/I got before and after pictures of your surgery/Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah/Left the operating table, still look like ‘nah!’”

Following the diss, Rah and Nicki were spotted at an event together. Nonetheless, Rah says she didn’t pick sides. Just yesterday, the reality star and entrepreneur told TMZ Live she and Remy weren’t on bad terms, though their friendship had been “scarce.” “I didn’t pick sides, I’m not even the person to do that,” she told the gossip site. “Nicki and I met each other several years ago. We both like each other’s photos and comment on Instagram, we also have mutual friends. I shouldn’t have to hide my friendship with her just because Remy and her have a beef,” she continued.

She also added, “People can think whatever they want to think. I’ve not said one single bad thing about Remy. I wouldn’t put her business in the street.”

She also released this statement, courtesy of Baller Alert:

From the desk of #rahali…… A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Just after explaining herself, she’s appearing in the “No Frauds” diss video against Remy. Is it just us or is that a little odd? Sound off here.

Elsewhere in the video, Drake giggles at Remy when Nicki raps “Back to Back? Me and Drizzy laughed at that.” See Nicki’s sexy and extremely shady “No Frauds” video above.