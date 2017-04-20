Entertainment
Kenya Moore Defends Herself: ‘I’m A Sweetheart’; Reveals She Is ‘Dating’

Don’t come for Kenya Moore, right?!

Well you must listen to the entire interview below to hear her go at it with Kym Whitley and Sybil Wilkes about her hair, love life and negative image on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.


