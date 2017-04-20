Entertainment
Drake Decides Not To Press Charges On His Thirsty Bandit

Gotta love him.

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

Drake has always been known as the nice guy and his recent gesture just does more to prove it.

According to TMZ, the rapper told authorities to drop a felony burglary case against the Pennsylvania woman for breaking into his house and stealing sodas. Sources reveal that Drizzy’s lawyer contacted L.A. County and made it clear the rapper will not cooperate in any prosecution of the lady who broke into his Hidden Hills mansion.

As you may recall, she was wearing Drake’s hoodie when cops arrived and confessed to stealing Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water. Drake reportedly believes the woman has mental issues and thinks it would be cruel to make her a felon.

Who said Drake didn’t love his fans?

