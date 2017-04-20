Tiny Opens Up To Wendy Williams About T.I. And Bernice Burgos

Tiny and T.I.‘s breakup has been very public over recent months and now the singer is finally telling her side of the story.

The T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle star stopped by the Wendy Williams Show on Thursday and opened up about her crumbling marriage. She told Wendy, “We just cannot keep it together. I guess, entertainment, life, everything…it’s just a lot. They call him a sex symbol, I guess. [T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle] did put a little strain on it. Because it keeps people in your business.”

Tiny even dished on her recent Instagram beef with Bernice Burgos — T.I.’s alleged side chick, revealing, “He’s not even with her, first of all. She had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before. We were already going through whatever we were going through. She came in the picture after I filed for divorce.” When Wendy asked if the rumors were true about that they were in an open marriage, Tiny said, “No. We don’t have anything now. It’s not an agreement. We just were married, and we did what we wanted to do.”

#PressPlay: #TinyHarris stopped by the #WendyWilliamsShow and talked about her and #BerniceBurgos going back and forth on social media (Swipe) via. @wendyshow A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Catch season six of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle Mondays on VH1.