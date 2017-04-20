Flo Rida’s Baby’s Mother Is Dragging Him To Court Over Their Alleged Son

Flo Rida has been traveling the world and making tons of money over the past few years, but he still hasn’t forked over any cash to his new baby boy. — allegedly.

TMZ reports that the rapper has a seven-month-old baby boy, but he’s not in the child’s life and he’s not paying support. The baby mama, Alexis Adams, is now taking now Flo to court, saying they hooked up in December 2015, and had relations into mid-January 2016. She says that little Zohar Paxton was born in September — exactly nine months after they got together.

In the court docs, Alexis also revealed that the child has hydrocephalus, water on the brain, and she’s struggling to cover medical expenses for his treatment. She added that Flo has yet to acknowledge he’s the father, despite the fact a paternity test in December 2016 showed a 99.99% chance that Zohar is his. Alexis included the test results in her filing and is asking the court to grant her child support.

Flo Rida has yet to comment on the claims. Looks like the rapper got low on his responsibilities.