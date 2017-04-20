Will Smith Circling ‘Genie’ Role In Disney’s Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Film

Danielle Jennings

Will Smith could be the next star on-board for a cartoon-turned-live-action film, as he is in early talks for the upcoming Aladdin.

Smith would play the ‘Genie, a role made famous by the late actor Robin Williams in the 1992 animated film. Industry insider Deadline has the exclusive details about this bit of potential casting news.

Via Deadline:

Will Smith is in talks to take on the genie role made famous by the late Robin Williams in Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ from Guy Ritchie, we hear.

Like ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Aladdin’ will be a live-action musical and that would fit well with Smith who is not only an actor but was known to the world for his musical prowess as The Fresh Prince rapper before he hit the little or big screen. The production is gearing up for a long, six-month shoot, so that is one consideration. It is supposed to start in the U.K. in July and wrap early next year.

Twenty-five years ago, Disney’s first Aladdin grossed $504 million worldwide and became a beloved classic.

