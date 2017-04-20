Chris Brown Announces Documentary ‘Welcome To My Life’

Well now we get to see Chris Brown’s life and drama from his point of view….hmmmm

Chris Brown is making a movie—literally. The singer has announced his “official documentary,” Welcome to My Life, set to be directed by Andrew Sandler and produced by Riveting Entertainment.

It’s unclear exactly when the film is scheduled to drop. So far, the only hint the “Back to Sleep” crooner has given is that it’s “coming soon.”

Welcome to My Life is likely to be an autobiographical doc, based on its tagline: “He went from being America’s sweetheart to public enemy number one.” READ MORE

