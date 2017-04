Indiana built a 25-point halftime lead, and Myles Tunner had what some say “The Dunk of The Year” but by the end of the third quarter it was down to single digits. After scoring a franchise record 74 points in the first half alone, the Pacers score only 40 in the second half total and are now down three games to none to the champs. The Pacers will try to keep the series and the season alive on Sunday.

Game four is set for 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

