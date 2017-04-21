Don’t Come To Bed In A Bonnet!

I had a female friend who recently got in a relationship tell me she spent $500 on lingerie and was confused as to why her man was not more receptive of her efforts. Well ladies men don’t really care! Just to be honest. Don’t get me wrong we love to have something sexy to look at but it’s coming off anyway so just keep it cute and we’re good.

What we do notice is that bonnet and head scarfs you come to bed in turning us off so please if you can put it on after were sleep… Jk! Maybe.. But if you really want to know how men feel about your bed attire here is a study for you http://www.yourtango.com/experts/ms-kristina-marchant/dread-wearing-lingerie-men

