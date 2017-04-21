Dating For Dummies…

For most African American women dating in 2017 is like winning the lottery slim to none. Most of my female friends are single for one reason or another and have tried every option available including online dating. Studies have shown black women looking for love online are in a sense wasting their time…

Most site are catered to other races and black women are often passed up because they don’t meet the criteria. With this being said black women are getting the hint and seeking love in other areas. So fellas we might have to take it old school and meet our woman in person like you know normal people… For more info http://madamenoire.com/502861/online-dating-doesnt-work-for-black-women/2/

