In my personal opinion all woman are crazy. It’s levels to crazy… It’s insecure crazy, damaged crazy, daddy issue crazy to out her mind insane crazy… It’s all about what you can handle as a man. Luckily for us guys if you’re trying to know just how crazy she is before getting too involved there is a test for you http://thestallionstyle.com/12-signs-that-your-girlfriend-is-a-total-psycho/

Thank me later!

Also On Hot 96.3: