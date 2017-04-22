First And Last Date In One…

Okay fellas so first dates can be tricky. You meet a physically attractive female go out, not sure if you like her and try again on the second date. Well forget that! I’m done with giving second dates. Not saying I’m the greatest thing going but I’m better than most…

I found a study that gives tips on what first dates you should take her to know for sure if you like her enough for a second. Sounds harsh but hey its rough in these streets… http://greatist.com/play/first-date-ideas

