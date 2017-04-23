Men's Health
A Good Night’s Rest Can Reduce Prostate Cancer

Posterchild J1
African American man taking a nap on a bean bag.

It seems as if there is another study everyday linking one thing or another to some related health issue. Well, this is no different and the cure or possible solution is sleep. Researchers linked inadequate amount of sleep in men under the age of 65  being 55 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer.

So for all my guys who have the motto sleep is for the dead, you might want to rethink that thought before you’re joining the dead. For more info http://blackdoctor.org/513460/men-who-get-a-good-nights-sleep-may-reduce-their-risk-of-fatal-prostate-cancer/

mens health and relationships , prostate cancer

