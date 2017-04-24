RSMS HOT SEET: PACERS OUT! FINAL SCORE 106-102

It was the first time in Pacers history they lost a series 4-0. That’s right King James and His Cavs swept out our boy yesterday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Lance Stephenson scored 22 points and Paul George added 15. He missed a 3-pointer that could have forced overtime in the closing seconds.

In game one, C.J. Miles missed a potential game-winning open jumper in Cleveland. Indiana blew a 26-point lead at the Fieldhouse in game three.

Expect the Pacers to make some changes in the off-season. Paul George has another year before he can opt out of his contract and could get a financial windfall if he makes an all-NBA team. When asked about how that could affect his future in Indiana, the only NBA team he’s known, PG said “I’m not even at that point yet. Next Question.”

