Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Okay That Serena Williams Is Pregnant Before Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Serena Williams announced that she is pregnant with her and husband-to-be’s first child. For the most part, this amazing news has been received with joyous celebration. But some people wonder if it’s a good look for Serena Williams to be pregnant before she and Alexis Ohanian actually walk down the isle.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
As Da Brat says, who cares, as long as the Grand-Slamming girl is happy? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Serena Williams’ Engagement Is A Win For Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: How Serena Williams Stood Up For Rival Maria Sharapova [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Does Serena Williams Have A New Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7-4/14)
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Larenz Tate
Source:Instagram
1 of 25
2. David Banner
Source:Instagram
2 of 25
3. Adrienne Bailon
Source:Instagram
3 of 25
4. Khloe Kardashian
Source:Instagram
4 of 25
5. Tia Mowry Hardrict
Source:Instagram
5 of 25
6. Brandy
Source:Instagram
6 of 25
7. Keke Wyatt
Source:Instagram
7 of 25
8. Ray J
Source:Instagram
8 of 25
9. Eric Benet
Source:Instagram
9 of 25
10. Eva Marcille
Source:Instagram
10 of 25
11. Joseline
Source:Instagram
11 of 25
12. Mimi Faust
Source:Instagram
12 of 25
13. Bill Bellamy
Source:Instagram
13 of 25
14. Kym Whitley
Source:Instagram
14 of 25
15. Marlon Wayans
Source:Instagram
15 of 25
16. Faith Evans
Source:Instagram
16 of 25
17. Eve
Source:Instagram
17 of 25
18. Erica Campbell
Source:Instagram
18 of 25
19. Tyrese
Source:Instagram
19 of 25
20. Tank
Source:Instagram
20 of 25
21. June Ambrose
Source:Instagram
21 of 25
22. Ayesha Curry
Source:Instagram
22 of 25
23. Alicia Keys
Source:Instagram
23 of 25
24. Chris Brown
Source:Instagram
24 of 25
25. Ludacris
Source:Instagram
25 of 25