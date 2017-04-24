Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Okay That Serena Williams Is Pregnant Before Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Serena Williams announced that she is pregnant with her and husband-to-be’s first child. For the most part, this amazing news has been received with joyous celebration. But some people wonder if it’s a good look for Serena Williams to be pregnant before she and Alexis Ohanian actually walk down the isle.

As Da Brat says, who cares, as long as the Grand-Slamming girl is happy? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

