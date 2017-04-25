RSMS HOT SHEET: Could Indianapolis host an NBA All-Star Game?

Indiana Pacers President Larry Bird made his case to the league Monday, as he delivered Indianapolis’ bid to host the 2021 All-Star Game. He arrived in a special retro-fitted IndyCar, as he drove down 5th Avenue in New York City. Due to the competitive process, specifics of the bid or potential game venues were not disclosed to the public. The 2018 All-Star Game will be in Los Angeles. The NBA is expected to select the 2021 host city sometime later this year.

Larry Bird made this statement: “I’m proud and honored to make this special delivery on behalf of our owner, Herb Simon, the city of Indianapolis, the state of Indiana, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and our other bid partners. We know that competition for the All-Star Game is highly competitive, but we are hopeful that this demonstrates how Indianapolis routinely and uniquely set itself apart when it comes to hosting major sporting events.”

