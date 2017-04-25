E-Sign Consent & Text Policy

By replying as directed to the text we sent you linking to this page (the “Invitation Text”), you consent to receive the disclosure in the Invitation Text electronically. (This consent pertains only to the disclosure in the Invitation Text.) You may withdraw your consent by replying “STOP” to any text we send you, but you understand that doing so means we will not be able to send you texts after we receive your reply text and that your withdrawal does not have retroactive effect. To update your contact information or obtain a free paper copy of the disclosure in the Invitation Text, send an email to kwaller@radio-one.com. You need a mobile phone with sufficient text message capabilities and unused storage space to view and retain a copy of the disclosure in the Invitation Text.

[HOT 96.3] Text Club Terms & Conditions

By replying as directed to an Invitation Text, or by otherwise providing express or written consent to receive informational or marketing text messages, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. You consent to receive text messages for informational or marketing purposes at the telephone number to which the Invitation Text was sent or the number specified in any other consent you have provided. You agree that these text messages may be sent by Radio One, its subsidiaries, affiliates, radio stations, agents, successors, and assigns (collectively, “we,” “our” and “us”). If you did not consent to receive text messages for informational or marketing purposes from us, please contact us using the contact information below. You are not required to reply as directed to an Invitation Text or sign another written consent for marketing texts (directly or indirectly), or agree to such a consent as a condition of purchasing any property, goods, or services or participating in any sms/text promotions, including sweepstakes and contests.

If you wish to stop receiving informational or marketing text messages from us, reply to any text message we have sent you and in the reply text simply type “STOP.” Your stop request will generally become effective immediately. You may also revoke your consent to receive text messages from us by emailing us using the contact information below. Please include the mobile number to which you want us to stop sending texts in your email.

If at any time you need our contact information or information on how to stop text messages, reply to any text message we have sent you and in the reply text simply type “HELP.” Upon receiving your text message, we will send you a text message with this information.

It is our policy to generally send no more than five marketing text messages per week. In general, the text messages we send provide you with information about sweepstakes, contests, promotions, breaking news, weather alerts, concerts and special offers.

You understand that the text messages we send may be seen by anyone with access to your phone. Accordingly, you should take steps to safeguard your phone and your text messages if you want them to remain private.

You promise to us that you are either the subscriber or customary user of the mobile phone associated with the mobile number to which the Invitation Text was sent. Please notify us immediately if you change mobile numbers or plan to provide your number to another person.

Your mobile phone carrier’s message and data rates apply to the text messages we send. Not all carriers may support our text message program.

If we modify this policy, we will attempt to notify you by sending you a text message with a link to the new policy unless you have revoked your consent. We may terminate our texting program at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy, would like us to mail you a paper copy of this policy or are having problems receiving or stopping our text messages, please contact us using the following information: Radio One, 1010 Wayne Avenue, 14th Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20910, Attention: Legal Department, or (301) 429-3200.

Also On Hot 96.3: