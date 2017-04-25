Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Is Jesse Williams Leaving His Wife For A White Woman? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Actor Jesse Williams is known for more than just his good looks and role on Grey’s Anatomy. He’s also known for his passionate activism and advocacy for racial equality and Black Lives Matter. He has been married for 5 years, to a woman named Aryn Drake-Lee, and they have two kids together.

But they are ending their 13-year relationship in divorce, apparently, and rumor has it, it’s because Jesse has eyes for someone else. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

