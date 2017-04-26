RSMS HOT SHEET : IPS Wants To Hear From You!

Indianapolis Public Schools wants to hear from you, to discuss potential high school closings for the 2018-2019 school year. Over the next several weeks, you can attend one of the following meetings and learn about the current state of the high schools and why some schools may need to close. Tonight’s meeting is at Glendale Library off of Keystone starting at 6pm. Register Here to attend tonights meeting.

Meeting Locations:

May 1, 2017 6:00 p.m. Ivy Tech Culinary Center

2820 N. Meridian Street

Indianapolis, Ind. 46208

May 11, 2017 6:00 p.m. Zion Hope Baptist Church

5950 E 46th St.

Indianapolis, Ind. 46226

May 15, 2017 6:00 p.m. Haughville Library

2121 W. Michigan St.

Indianapolis, Ind. 46222

Also On Hot 96.3: