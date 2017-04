After being arrested on the exact same day he was set to get out of jail in March, Kevin Gates has been sentenced to 30 months for a gun charge in Cook County, Illinois.

TMZ reports the Baton Rouge superstar pled guilty to charges of felony gun possession in court Wednesday (April 26). The warrant for his arrest was originally issued because he failed to show up for his court date back in 2013.

