Wale Says His “Shine” Album Is Dropping This Friday

On Wednesday night, Wale caught up with Genius for a break down analysis of his forthcoming album Shine, which is supposed to be dropping May 5th. During his sit-down with Rob Markman, the MMG rapper discussed the tracklist, talked about stories behind the songs and even revealed a couple producers in the process, including Don Cannon (“Colombia Heights”) & No Credit (“Mathematics“).

However, what people are talking about the most from the event is the album’s new release date, which will now reportedly be this Friday, April 28th instead. “Ima put my album out on Friday yo” Wale says on the mic. However, following the event, Wale might’ve spoke too early & took to Instagram to try and get Atlantic on the same boat (which he has since deleted).

