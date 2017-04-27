Bad News For Kodak Black

A Florida judge has finally made a ruling in the Kodak Blackcase.
The rapper was just found guilty of violating house arrest to hit up a strip club and he’s set to do some serious time. TMZ reports that Judge Thomas Lynch charged the rapper with five guilty verdicts on Wednesday in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom after finding out that he clearly ventured out of his home without approval from his probation officer.
On the bright side, Kodak was found not guilty of a battery. As you may recall, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper, who was already in jail for a probation violation, was accused of assaulting a female employee at a Miami strip club back in February. Kodak will be sentenced next month and prosecutors are pushing for the maximum of eight years in prison.