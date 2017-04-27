Entertainment
Bad News For Kodak Black

The legal drama never ends for the rapper.

A Florida judge has finally made a ruling in the Kodak Black case.

The rapper was just found guilty of violating house arrest to hit up a strip club and he’s set to do some serious time. TMZ reports that Judge Thomas Lynch charged the rapper with five guilty verdicts on Wednesday in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom after finding out that he clearly ventured out of his home without approval from his probation officer.

On the bright side, Kodak was found not guilty of a battery. As you may recall, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper, who was already in jail for a probation violation, was accused of assaulting a female employee at a Miami strip club back in February. Kodak will be sentenced next month and prosecutors are pushing for the maximum of eight years in prison.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

