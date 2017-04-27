Dating On A Budget

Dating in 2017 is EXPENSIVE! It used to be you could take a girl to the movies and that was a nice date now, they want to be taken to 5 star restaurants and shopping. Well I’m sorry to tell you that is not happening with me. If you are my lady of course I will give you the world but if I’m not sure if I even want a second date with you that’s too much.

So if you are like me dating a couple and not trying to break the bank here are a couple cool ideas to make a great first impression and still have some money in your pocket. http://www.moneycrashers.com/inexpensive-things-to-do-on-first-date/

