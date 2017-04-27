Is Polygamy The New Thing…?

Polygamy definition- the practice of having more than one wife or husband at the same time.

In this day and age commitment seems to be a thing of the past and people have started to be more open to open relationships. The definition described above for people that may not fully understand or know the concept is becoming the new thing among the youth. Polygamy was once seen as bad or unacceptable but now it is the way.

Instead of commuting to one person you can have multiple and it’s okay with the new age woman. Men are now able to have their cake and eat it too… http://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/polygamy-the-next-frontier/comment-page-4/

Also On Hot 96.3: