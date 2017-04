What the 2017 woman really wants? Not sure if they even know… This makes it hard for a man to make them happy because who knows what that is. Today’s generation lives by social media in everyday life instead of living real life. Going by memes as a Bible to live by in their relationship.

Well fellas this is straight from the horses mouth, but as we all know women say one thing but want another… http://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/what-women-want-0

Also On Hot 96.3: