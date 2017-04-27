OH WOW! Serena Williams Reveals She Accidentally Announced Her Pregnancy On Snapchat!

Serena Williams said she had a Snapchat boo boo and without even knowing it announced her pregnancy to the world.

The pregnant tennis champ opened up about her pregnancy to Gayle King at Tuesday’s 2017 Ted Talks conference held inside the Vancouver Convention Centre and revealed that her baby bump Snapchat was sent out to the world by accident.

“Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going,” Williams, 35, said. “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and… Thirty minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].” READ MORE

