Black Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of This Photo Of Beyoncé Ordering Food

Everything Queen Bey does goes viral—whether it’s her pregnancy announcement, rocking dope maternity wear and now just ordering food.

See on Wednesday, Beyoncé posted a bunch of pictures of her at Roc Nation SVP Lenny Santiago’s birthday bash and dinner. Wearing a stunning red bell sleeved gown, just like us, Bey has questions for the waitress about the menu.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

And Black Twitter didn’t miss a beat taking this pic and meme-ing the hell out of it:

"I, as Beyoncé, will just have vegan icewater. The twins will have fried chicken, catfish nuggets, fries, mac & cheese, red beans & rice." pic.twitter.com/RoPc0mYcpJ — dad (@animalfriespls) April 27, 2017

Waiter: *inner thought* who does she think she is ordering all this stuff? Beyoncé: I'm Beyoncé and make sure them candy yams are candied. pic.twitter.com/MJ039SqYDX — Yadii In My Blood (@BlessedZvy) April 27, 2017

"change 'Beyonce' to 'Beyoncé' and give me my damn writing credit." pic.twitter.com/eKg9NDtemt — niurka marcos stan (@synewaive) April 27, 2017

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

Beyoncé – "You see all this on the menu?" Waitress: "Yes?" Beyoncé – "I want all that shit" pic.twitter.com/MgYZGAfBD6 — Damedashbk (@DameDashBEYk) April 27, 2017

"Right here your menu says Lemonade and not Lemonade the best selling Peabody Award winning album by Beyoncé so I need you to reprint this." pic.twitter.com/TcJ6AxCsyc — Korbin Jones (@koscojo) April 27, 2017

Ha!

Peep these other flawless pics of her from that night:

#Slay!

