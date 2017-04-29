Kodak Black Reportedly Dropped From Future’s “Nobody Safe” Tour

Via | HotNewHipHop

Even though Kodak Black’s lawyers expect him to be a free man in the coming weeks, it looks like he won’t be tagging along on Future’s “Nobody Safe” Tour as originally expected.

On Friday night, Future tweeted out an updated line up of his upcoming tour, and Kodak is nowhere to be found on the flyer, while A$AP Ferg is now added in his replace.

The reason for his absence is unknown, but it’s pretty safe to say it’s got something to do with his recent legal issues. Just earlier this week, Kodak was found guilty on five counts for violating house arrest. In addition to that, Kodak had allegedly grabbed the wrist of his anger management counselor the week prior after she threatened to call 911 on him in court.

