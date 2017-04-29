Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”

Wayne had some promising statements for fans at his Dallas show.
Lil Wayne‘s Cash Money struggles are far from over, but his recent alignment with Roc Nation seems to be a promising first step towards his freedom from the shoddy deal. Wayne first announced his connection to Roc Nation at a Slippery Rock University show earlier this month. He later spoke to Skip Bayless about what many assumed to be a proper deal with the Roc. While he kept things vague, he revealed that Jay Z was doing anything and everything to help his situation.