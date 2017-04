Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Daddy & Mommy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

It’s a girl!

Ciara took to social media to reveal that she gave birth!

The reveal comes in the form of a letter written to the little one by ‘Mommy & Daddy’ and a photo of Ciara holding baby Sienna Princess Wilson on the beach.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. no matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy and Daddy. 7:03 p.m., 7 lbs. 13 oz,” she writes.

