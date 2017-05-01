EXCLUSIVE: Indy Native Quincy Fouse Talks About His Blockbuster Debut In ‘Logan’ & More [VIDEO]

Since stepping on the entertainment scene, Quincy Fouse’s infectious smile, voluminous afro and amazing talent has dazzled fans.

At 19 year old, Fouse can been seen on the TV show “The Goldbergs” and more recently in the blockbuster film “Logan” and it that only marks the beginning of this young man’s bright career.

Earlier this month, the Indianapolis native sat down with Hot 96.3 own and fellow Indy native B-Swift, about his journey from Indy to Hollywood!

Watch the full interview above!

