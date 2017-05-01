Kanye West Will Be A No Show At This Year’s Met Gala

Kanye West Will Be A No Show At This Year’s Met Gala

If you’re curious to see what Kanye West will show up in for this year’s Met Gala, don’t hold your breath, because according to People, he will not be attending. The “Fade” rapper has been keeping a relatively low profile since his hospitalization last November.

“Kanye West will not be attending the Met Ball,” the magazine revealed. This will be the first time since 2013 that Kanye has missed out on the star-studded event. “He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids,” the source continued. “Everything is great with him and Kim and supportive of her going solo.”

His wife, Kim Kardashian West will be in attendance to celebrate the filming of her role in the upcoming film Ocean’s Eight.

Will you miss Kanye and his fashion surprises he loves to bring to the red carpet? Tell us what you think?

