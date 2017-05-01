Did Tristan Thompson Dump Khloe During Basketball Playoffs?

Khloe Kardashian might be getting dumped by her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, according to a new report on MTO News.

Thompson has asked Kardashian to “take a break” in their relationship so that he can focus on the upcoming basketball playoffs, a source close to the athlete told MTO News. His team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, is set to play the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

But thats not all… MediaTakeOut.com learned that Tristan has secretly been cozying up to his baby mama, Jordan Craig. The publication said “there’s a chance that there could be reconciliation between Thompson and Craig. The basketball star and his ex-girlfriend welcomed a baby son on Dec. 12.

Do you blame him… she’s gorgeous!