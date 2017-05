Tyrese took to Instagram to confirm that the 2001 film ‘Baby Boy’ is getting a sequel.

Directed, written, and produced by John Singleton, the coming-of-age film followed Tyrese as ‘Jody’ making his way through life living in Los Angeles. ‘Baby Boy’ was also the film debut for both Taraji P. Henson and Tyrese.

YASSSSS!

Sequel to Baby Boy coming soon….. #BabyBoyComingOfAge shout to @johnsingleton A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

