La La Anthony’s Met Gala Outfit Show’s Carmelo What He’s Missing

Bella Ramalho

Given the recent news that La La Anthony is going through a tough split with her longtime husband Carmelo Anthony, no one would blame her for skipping the media circus Met Gala tonight in favor of Netflix and bottle of red. But La La proved just how strong she is on Monday night when she not only showed up, but shut down the red carpet — solo.

La La and Melo split in April, and while the two have yet to file for a divorce, they are reportedly living in separate homes.

Clearly, homegirl knows how to show a man what he’s missing. She showed off her classy-yet-sexy Met Gala outfit on Instagram, captioning a steamy pic, “Unbreakable .”

Unbreakable 🖤#metgala A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on May 1, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Clearly, La La is not letting a broken heart get in the way of living her life. Stay snatched, sis.

SOURCE: Instagram

Also On Hot 96.3: