Photo by

Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Met Gala

The tennis champ has that glow.

Bella Ramalho
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

 

Just two weeks after Serena Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat, it looks like the superstar athlete is getting more comfortable showing off her growing baby bump in public. Williams, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.

#SerenaWilliams showing off her sweet baby bump! 💕 #MetGala |📷: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

While Williams isn’t expecting her child to be born until this fall, she looked radiant in an emerald green gown with that glow. Shine on, Serena!

