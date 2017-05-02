RSMS HOTSHEET: Live Nation’s Concert Promotion

Live Nation is celebrating its third annual National Concert Day by offering amazing deals on dozens of events happening in Indianapolis this summer. “$20 all-in” ticket deals for more than 50 events. This promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 9.
AJR Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 07/11/2017
Blackbear Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/15/2017
Boston Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/02/2017
Bush Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/11/2017
Chicago Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/14/2017
Dark Star Orchestra Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/28/2017
Deep Purple Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/30/2017
Def Leppard Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/25/2017
Dirty Heads Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/29/2017
Dispatch Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/28/2017
Dylan Schneider Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/13/2017
Every Time I Die Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/19/2017
Foreigner Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/13/2017
Future Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/03/2017
Future Islands Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/09/2017
Goo Goo Dolls Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 07/25/2017
Gov’t Mule Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/16/2017
Hank Williams Jr. Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/18/2017
Howard Jones Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/02/2017
Huey Lewis & The News Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/11/2017
I Love the 90’s Tour Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 07/16/2017
Incubus Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/30/2017
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/30/2017
Indigo Girls Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/10/2017
Jeff & Larry’s Great American BBQ Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/26/2017
John Butler Trio Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)
John Mayer Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 09/03/2017
Kings of Leon Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/19/2017
KORN Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/29/2017
LANY Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/06/2017
Lifehouse Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/30/2017
Maddie & Tae Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/04/2017
Marsha Ambrosius Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/12/2017
Matchbox Twenty Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 09/24/2017
MercyMe Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 03/31/2017
Miike Snow Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/20/2017
New Kids On The Block Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis) 06/18/2017
Nickelback Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/23/2017
OneRepublic Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/13/2017
Pierce the Veil Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/14/2017
Real Friends Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/08/2017
Robby Krieger Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/07/2017
Sam Hunt Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/02/2017
Seether Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 07/16/2017