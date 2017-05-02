RSMS HOTSHEET: Live Nation’s Concert Promotion

Live Nation is celebrating its third annual National Concert Day by offering amazing deals on dozens of events happening in Indianapolis this summer. “$20 all-in” ticket deals for more than 50 events. This promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 9.

AJR Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 07/11/2017

Blackbear Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/15/2017

Boston Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/02/2017

Bush Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/11/2017

Chicago Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/14/2017

Dark Star Orchestra Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/28/2017

Deep Purple Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/30/2017

Def Leppard Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/25/2017

Dirty Heads Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/29/2017

Dispatch Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/28/2017

Dylan Schneider Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/13/2017

Every Time I Die Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/19/2017

Foreigner Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/13/2017

Future Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/03/2017

Future Islands Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/09/2017

Goo Goo Dolls Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 07/25/2017

Gov’t Mule Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/16/2017

Hank Williams Jr. Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/18/2017

Howard Jones Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/02/2017

Huey Lewis & The News Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/11/2017

I Love the 90’s Tour Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 07/16/2017

Incubus Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/30/2017

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/30/2017

Indigo Girls Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/10/2017

Jeff & Larry’s Great American BBQ Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/26/2017

John Butler Trio Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

John Mayer Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 09/03/2017

Kings of Leon Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/19/2017

KORN Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/29/2017

LANY Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/06/2017

Lifehouse Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/30/2017

Maddie & Tae Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/04/2017

Marsha Ambrosius Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/12/2017

Matchbox Twenty Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 09/24/2017

MercyMe Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 03/31/2017

Miike Snow Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/20/2017

New Kids On The Block Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis) 06/18/2017

Nickelback Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/23/2017

OneRepublic Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/13/2017

Pierce the Veil Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/14/2017

Real Friends Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/08/2017

Robby Krieger Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/07/2017

Sam Hunt Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/02/2017

Seether Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 07/16/2017

