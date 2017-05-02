RSMS HOTSHEET: THIS WEEK EVENTS

It’s only the first week of May, and the calendar is already full of activities in downtown Indianapolis. From Indians baseball games to the 500 Festival Mini Marathon, drivers will experience increased traffic flow though the city almost every day for those events!
Monday, May 1
The south half of Monument Circle will be closed 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Day without Immigrants and Workers March. Other streets will be closed on a rolling basis for the march:
- Market Street between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets
- Pennsylvania Street between Market and Washington streets
- Virginia Avenue between Washington and Prospect streets
Wednesday, May 3
The 500 Festival Kick Off to May will result in the closure of the south half and south spoke of Monument Circle from 1 – 4:30 p.m.
The Original Farmers Market at the City Market opens for the season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.
Workout Wednesday continues on Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through August.
Thursday, May 4
The south half of Monument Circle will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for a press conference kicking off Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Saturday, May 6
The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon will result in numerous closures along the route. The following streets will be closed starting 6 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through 4 p.m. Saturday:
- New York between West Street and University Boulevard
- Blackford Street between Wabash and Vermont streets
- California Street between New York and Vermont streets
- Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue
- Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue