RSMS HOTSHEET: THIS WEEK EVENTS

Monday, May 1

The south half of Monument Circle will be closed 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Day without Immigrants and Workers March. Other streets will be closed on a rolling basis for the march:

Market Street between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets

Pennsylvania Street between Market and Washington streets

Virginia Avenue between Washington and Prospect streets

Wednesday, May 3

The 500 Festival Kick Off to May will result in the closure of the south half and south spoke of Monument Circle from 1 – 4:30 p.m.

The Original Farmers Market at the City Market opens for the season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesday continues on Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through August.

Thursday, May 4

The south half of Monument Circle will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for a press conference kicking off Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Saturday, May 6

The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon will result in numerous closures along the route. The following streets will be closed starting 6 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through 4 p.m. Saturday: