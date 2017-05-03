Joe Budden Calls Out Lil Yachty’s “Bullshit” During Heated Debate

Via | HipHopDX

A noticeably agitated Joe Budden took Lil Yachty to task on Complex’s new talk show, Everyday Struggle, where he sat down with Yachty, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis to discuss a range of topics, including Yachty’s controversial album cover for Teenage Emotions. On the cover, Lil Boat is photographed at a movie theater with several “outcasts” surrounding him — an overweight girl, a punk rocker, two gay men, an albino, and a woman with vitiligo. When the Atlanta native explains how he can identify with feeling like an outcast, Budden clearly takes issue with it and immediately calls his claim “bullshit.”

Also On Hot 96.3: