Rick Ross Says He Helped Squash Drake & Meek Mill Beef

According to Ricky Rozay, Drake & Meek Mill have apparently squashed their on-going beef. During an interview on “Best Seat In The House” with Hovain Hylton, the MMG boss revealed that he and Drake met up to put an end to the two rapper’s longstanding feud. Ross told Hovain that J. Prince was the one responsible for setting up the meeting and both sides agreed to focus their energy on making money, and not each other.

“Me actually sitting down with Drake, shout out to J. Prince,” Ross said. “It was really just… We wasn’t even discussing anything negative because by the time we get in the room, it’s so much other things going on that it’s already, ‘Let’s get on some money.’ But I had to just make sure we sat down and had some sort of understanding. It’s all about trying to touch nine figures.”

