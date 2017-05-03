RSMS HotSheet: Ricker’s to selling cold beer

Gov. Eric Holcomb placed his signature on the bill Tuesday to close the “cold beer loophole” Gas stations and convenience stores were only allowed to sell warm beer and chilled wine. Ricker’s got around the law by installing seating and fast-service burrito service at two of its convenience stores. Owner Jay Ricker says he will have to stop sales by April 2018 when his permit runs out.

Jay Ricker issued the following statement:

“While we believe this bill merited a veto, we are heartened by Governor Holcomb’s statement that Indiana’s ridiculous and restrictive liquor laws need a common sense review. Throughout this year’s legislative session, Ricker’s has been targeted by anti-free market forces whose sole objective is to limit the choices of Hoosier consumers. We never stopped fighting them and their powerful interests, and with public sentiment clearly on our side, we will continue this fight back in our communities and into next year’s legislative session.”

