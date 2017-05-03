RSMS HotSheet: Harrison College Offers Complimentary Spa Day

Mother’s Day is around the corner. Harrison College at the Downtown location invites Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, and Friends for a day of relaxation and rejuvenation. The event is open to all ages with special activities for children. All spa services are free and offered on a first come, first served basis throughout the day with the last service starting at 1:45 p.m. you can RSVP at eventbrite.com Ladies Spa Day at Harrison College – Indianapolis.

Spa services include:

Brow, Braid and Bun Bar (all ages)

Manicures and pedicures (all ages)

Chair massages (ages 18+)

Yoga classes (45 minutes, ages 12+)

Makeup tips and tricks (ages 12+)

Meditative Mandala coloring stations

Refreshing juice bar and snacks

Activities and child care for kids ages 5+

Yoga classes will start at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and mats will be provided. RSVP to attend here.

