RSMS HotSheet: Harrison College Offers Complimentary Spa Day

Mother’s Day is around the corner. Harrison College at the Downtown location invites Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, and Friends for a day of relaxation and rejuvenation. The event is open to all ages with special activities for children. All spa services are free and offered on a first come, first served basis throughout the day with the last service starting at 1:45 p.m. you can RSVP at eventbrite.com Ladies Spa Day at Harrison College – Indianapolis.
Spa services include:
Brow, Braid and Bun Bar (all ages)
Manicures and pedicures (all ages)
Chair massages (ages 18+)
Yoga classes (45 minutes, ages 12+)
Makeup tips and tricks (ages 12+)
Meditative Mandala coloring stations
Refreshing juice bar and snacks
Activities and child care for kids ages 5+
Yoga classes will start at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and mats will be provided. RSVP to attend here.