Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash

Phaedra Parks is feeling like a scapegoat after the part 3 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion.

If you ask Phaedra, you’ll want to take your tea with a grain of salt. This Sunday, Porsha Williams dropped the bomb that Phaedra was the original source of rumors about who Kandi Burruss has been sleeping with.

As Phaedra suggested to People.com, though, she simply doesn’t have the time to be stirring up trouble. So, in her mind, the rest of the cast is ganging up on her.

“It’s funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip,” she said. “I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone.”

And Phaedra is completely unbothered by allegations that she spends her days digging up dirt on her cast mates and sprinkling it about the ATL. If anything, the lawyer indirectly accuses Kandi of being preoccupied with her affairs.

“I’m sure the footage speaks for itself,” Phaedra said nonchalantly.

“My every scene is not talking about anyone on the show except for what’s going on in my personal life. Others can’t stop mentioning me,” she said. “Their whole family mentions me. They’re whole staff mentions me. It’s just endless mentioning of me!”

Hmmm, it feels like the video may not backup Phaedra‘s assertions. And Bravo has not been shy about pulling receipts on her throughout the reunion.

Anyway, we’re sure she’ll have much more to say the RHOA season 9 reunion wraps up with part 4 on Sunday.

