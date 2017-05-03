Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On La La’s Divorce Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Amber Rose talks about her Know Your Status tour, in which she goes to colleges & universities to talk about safe sex. She talks about her allergy to latex condoms, and being very choosy with who she decides to be intimate with. She also drops a bomb when she reveals that a major rumor that was circulated about her is completely untrue.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Amber also talks about her brief stint in music, when she sang a little bit on a club song. But when asked whether she would dabble in music again, she gave a hard no, explaining that she doesn’t like the music business. Still, she says, you’ll be able to catch her on a rap album here and there. Plus, she talks about feeling for her friend La La, and understanding the devestation of going through a divorce and cheating scandal in the public eye. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Amber Rose On Donald Trump: “One Man Ain’t Gon’ Stop Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why La La Should Divorce Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: La La On How She Hooked Up With Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen [PHOTOS]
51 photos Launch gallery
1. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
1 of 51
2. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
2 of 51
3. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
3 of 51
4. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
4 of 51
5. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
5 of 51
6. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
6 of 51
7. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
7 of 51
8. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
8 of 51
9. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
9 of 51
10. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
10 of 51
11. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
11 of 51
12. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
12 of 51
13. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
13 of 51
14. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
14 of 51
15. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
15 of 51
16. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
16 of 51
17. La La Anthony
Source:Instagram
17 of 51
18. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
18 of 51
19. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
19 of 51
20. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
20 of 51
21. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
21 of 51
22. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
22 of 51
23. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
23 of 51
24. LaLa Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
24 of 51
25. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
25 of 51
26. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
26 of 51
27. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
27 of 51
28. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
28 of 51
29. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
29 of 51
30. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
30 of 51
31. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
31 of 51
32. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
32 of 51
33. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
33 of 51
34. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
34 of 51
35. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
35 of 51
36. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
36 of 51
37. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
37 of 51
38. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
38 of 51
39. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
39 of 51
40. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
40 of 51
41. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
41 of 51
42. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
42 of 51
43. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
43 of 51
44. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
44 of 51
45. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
45 of 51
46. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
46 of 51
47. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
47 of 51
48. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
48 of 51
49. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
49 of 51
50. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
50 of 51
51. La La Anthony Slays
Source:Instagram
51 of 51