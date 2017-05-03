Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On La La’s Divorce Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment


Amber Rose talks about her Know Your Status tour, in which she goes to colleges & universities to talk about safe sex. She talks about her allergy to latex condoms, and being very choosy with who she decides to be intimate with. She also drops a bomb when she reveals that a major rumor that was circulated about her is completely untrue.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Amber also talks about her brief stint in music, when she sang a little bit on a club song. But when asked whether she would dabble in music again, she gave a hard no, explaining that she doesn’t like the music business. Still, she says, you’ll be able to catch her on a rap album here and there. Plus, she talks about feeling for her friend La La, and understanding the devestation of going through a divorce and cheating scandal in the public eye. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Amber Rose On Donald Trump: “One Man Ain’t Gon’ Stop Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why La La Should Divorce Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: La La On How She Hooked Up With Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen [PHOTOS]

51 photos Launch gallery

51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen [PHOTOS]

51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos